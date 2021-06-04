Stingers Win Big in Series Opener over Rochester, 16-3
June 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Stingers extend their winning streak to four after another convincing win, this time over the Rochester Honkers.
Third baseman Reid Homan was the player of the game, finishing an unblemished six-for-six, with a 3-run homer, a double and four singles. He knocked four runs and scored two.
Daniel Sayre and Jakob Newton each drove in three runs Friday night, tied for the team lead.
Dennis Boatman made his first start of the season, tossing four innings of three-run ball (none of those runs earned), striking out four and walking five.
The Honkers got off to a great start, putting up three runs in the bottom of the first, but were shutout for the remaining eight innings.
Willmar scored at least one run each inning from the fourth inning on.
The second and final game of the series is Saturday, June 5 at Mayo Field in Rochester. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
