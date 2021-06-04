Rivets Comeback Bid Falls Short against Kokomo

LOVES PARK, IL - After being down 11-3 after 6 and a half innings, the Rockford Rivets used a 4-run 7th inning to make things close, but fell 12-7 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Friday night at Rivets Stadium.

The loss is Rockford's fourth straight, moving their record to 1-4 on the season. 10 new roster additions, including six newcomers in the starting lineup, gave the Rivets a boost but it ultimately wasn't enough.

Rivets starter and Winnebago native Jace Warkentien (Jr, Western Illinois) got roughed up in the early goings, surrendering 5 runs in the first two innings.

After Kokomo scored once more in the 4th, Jared Cushing (R-Fr, Xavier) would respond with a 2-RBI single in his Rivets debut to cut the lead to 6-2.

The Jackrabbits' runs didn't stop, though, as the team scored at least one run in every inning between the 4th and 8th.

Rockford's 7th inning rally was highlighted by RBI singles from Dylan Robertson (Fr, Western Iowa Community College), Blake Mozley (So, Missouri State) and Brody Harding (So, Illinois). The hit barrage cut the Kokomo lead to 11-7, but the Rivets couldn't manufacture runs in the 8th and 9th and took the loss.

Warkentien took the loss after surrendering 8 runs in 6 innings of work. Rockford native Elijah Sanchez (Jr, Northern Illinois) made his Northwoods League debut in the 7th inning, allowing 3 runs.

The Rivets will look to get off the schnide with their newfound depth tomorrow night against Kokomo, with first pitch set for 6:05. Payton Hutchings (Fr, Illinois) will start on the mound for manager JT Scara.

