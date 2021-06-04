Dock Spiders Score 13 Unanswered to Beat Booyah
June 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - After trailing by five runs entering the sixth inning, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders mounted a comeback of thirteen unanswered runs to pick up their fourth win of the season. The Dock Spiders defeated the Green Bay Booyah 15-7 on Friday night. As Green Bay led 7-2 after five, it did not look like the night would swing in Fond du Lac's direction, until it did. The Dock Spiders would score six runs in the sixth inning, along with seven runs in the eighth frame to secure the come-from-behind victory.
Key Plays
Ryan Ignoffo notched his sixth RBI in the third inning on a single to put the Dock Spiders on the scoreboard
As a team in the sixth inning, Fond du Lac sent 12 batters to the plate and totaled six runs off three hits, highlighted by a two-RBI single from McGwire Holbrook that scored both Ben Gallaher and Aaron Chapman
Later in the eighth, the Dock Spiders scored seven runs off five hits as Chandler Simpson hit his first two-RBI triple of the season to bring home both Chapman and Holbrook
Key Players
Simpson led the Dock Spiders from the leadoff spot, going 4-5 with three singles, one triple, two RBI, one walk, and two stolen bases
Chapman continues to improve his offensive skills as hit notched two RBI while batting 2-4 on the night
Ben Gorski closed out the win from the mound as he pitched 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out two Booyah batters.
Up Next:
The Dock Spiders (2-1) will travel to Ashwaubenon, WI for their fourth contest with the Booyah in six days on June 5, 2021 with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
GB - 7 0 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
FDL - 15 0 0 2 0 0 6 0 7 X
