Booyah Return to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be in Fond du Lac for the second time in this first week of the 2021 Northwoods League. The Booyah and the Dock Spiders are set to battle in another home-and-home series.

The Booyah come into this series after a loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Thursday night, 7-3. The Booyah scored all three runs in the eighth inning as the bats started to come alive late in the game. It was a welcoming debut for Dalton Pearson. The Georgia State product recorded two hits in the loss to the Rafters.

Green Bay will hand the ball to Mason Patel (Georgia State) to start. The Knoxville, Tennessee native, who reported on Thursday morning, allowed seven earned runs in 16 innings pitched for the Panthers in the spring

The Dock Spiders will turn to Jared Bellissimo to kick things off. At Rutgers this spring, Bellissimo allowed six runs in 13 innings pitched. They enter tonight's game after a victory over the Chinooks in Lakeshore, 9-6.

Both starting pitchers will be making their first appearance this summer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m at Herr-Baker Field.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

