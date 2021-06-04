Booyah Return to Fond du Lac
June 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be in Fond du Lac for the second time in this first week of the 2021 Northwoods League. The Booyah and the Dock Spiders are set to battle in another home-and-home series.
The Booyah come into this series after a loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Thursday night, 7-3. The Booyah scored all three runs in the eighth inning as the bats started to come alive late in the game. It was a welcoming debut for Dalton Pearson. The Georgia State product recorded two hits in the loss to the Rafters.
Green Bay will hand the ball to Mason Patel (Georgia State) to start. The Knoxville, Tennessee native, who reported on Thursday morning, allowed seven earned runs in 16 innings pitched for the Panthers in the spring
The Dock Spiders will turn to Jared Bellissimo to kick things off. At Rutgers this spring, Bellissimo allowed six runs in 13 innings pitched. They enter tonight's game after a victory over the Chinooks in Lakeshore, 9-6.
Both starting pitchers will be making their first appearance this summer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m at Herr-Baker Field.
