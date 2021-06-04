Chinooks Lose Back and Forth Battle 9-5
June 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, Wis. - After dropping their home opener Thursday night, the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-3) looked to defend Kapco Park on Friday night versus the Wisconsin Woodchucks (4-1). Two high powered offenses squared off, ultimately ending in the second straight Chinook loss of the season, 9-5 in favor of the Woodchucks.
Trying to make amends for their poor hitting performance Thursday night in which they left 16 runners on base, the Chinooks fought at the plate all night long, but were unable to put together a series of hits when they needed it the most.
Chinooks veteran Griffin Doersching saw the ball extremely well, knocking his second solo shot of the year to deep left field. Doersching finished the game hitting 2-3 with a walk while also scoring twice on the night. The Chinooks first basemen added a defensive gem, making a terrific diving stop down the line, saving a potential extra base hit.
University of Illinois product Joe Glassey started on the mound for Lakeshore, holding the Woodchucks to four hits and two earned runs in 3 â innings of work.
Glassey's solid debut start for the Chinooks allowed for the team's offense to take the lead, getting off to a 3-1 start in the first three frames of the ball game.
However, Lakeshore's lead did not last for long as Woodchuck catcher Dalton Reeves belted a three run shot to deep right field off Mitch Mueller, taking a commanding 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Not backing down from the fight, the resilient Chinooks team led by Field manager Travis Akre stormed back to tie up the ball game in the bottom of the eighth inning. A Doersching walk and a base hit to right field from Brennen Bales set up a pair of clutch at bats, scoring both runners.
After throwing two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth, Jim Jarecki entered the final frame of the game hoping to give his team an opportunity to win the game in the bottom half of the inning.
This season, the Woodchucks have scored 17 runs in seventh inning or later in their five games played, four of which came in the top of the ninth Friday night in Mequon, practically sealing the Chinooks fate as the entire stadium watched as Woodchuck left fielder Kevin Kilpatrick sent a two run shot over the left field wall.
After two more runs piled in for the Woodchucks, increasing the lead to 4, the bottom half of the inning saw three Chinook hitters go down on strikes, losing the game 9-5.
Lakeshore enters the final game of their first homestand of the season Saturday night hoping to split the two game series with the Woodchucks.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2021
- Stingers Win Big in Series Opener over Rochester, 16-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Lose Back and Forth Battle 9-5 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Score 13 Unanswered to Beat Booyah - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rivets Comeback Bid Falls Short against Kokomo - Rockford Rivets
- Bombers Knock off the Growlers and Secure First Victory of the Season - Battle Creek Bombers
- Rox Win Home-Opener as Fans Are Welcomed Back to the Rock Pile - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Can't Hold on in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Woodchucks Homer Twice in Win - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Cratic Powers Mallards to 6-3 Win over Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Reign Supreme, Snap Spitters Streak - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Return to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Open up to Full Capacity as They Host Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Mudpuppies Dust up Loggers in 12-4 Loss - La Crosse Loggers
- Dock Spiders Set to Host Booyah on Fireworks Night - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rivets Fall in Rain-Soaked Series Finale at Traverse City - Rockford Rivets
- Honkers Drop Second Straight in Close Loss to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Walk-Off Rox to Keep Undefeated Streak Alive - Mankato MoonDogs
- Larks Get Sweet Win in Bearscat Jerseys - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Scoreless After Three, Fall 9-6 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Bounce-Back with Win at Lakeshore - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Win Tight, Extra-Inning Contest in Wausau - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Fall to Rafters on the Road - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.