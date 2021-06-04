Chinooks Lose Back and Forth Battle 9-5

Mequon, Wis. - After dropping their home opener Thursday night, the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-3) looked to defend Kapco Park on Friday night versus the Wisconsin Woodchucks (4-1). Two high powered offenses squared off, ultimately ending in the second straight Chinook loss of the season, 9-5 in favor of the Woodchucks.

Trying to make amends for their poor hitting performance Thursday night in which they left 16 runners on base, the Chinooks fought at the plate all night long, but were unable to put together a series of hits when they needed it the most.

Chinooks veteran Griffin Doersching saw the ball extremely well, knocking his second solo shot of the year to deep left field. Doersching finished the game hitting 2-3 with a walk while also scoring twice on the night. The Chinooks first basemen added a defensive gem, making a terrific diving stop down the line, saving a potential extra base hit.

University of Illinois product Joe Glassey started on the mound for Lakeshore, holding the Woodchucks to four hits and two earned runs in 3 â  innings of work.

Glassey's solid debut start for the Chinooks allowed for the team's offense to take the lead, getting off to a 3-1 start in the first three frames of the ball game.

However, Lakeshore's lead did not last for long as Woodchuck catcher Dalton Reeves belted a three run shot to deep right field off Mitch Mueller, taking a commanding 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Not backing down from the fight, the resilient Chinooks team led by Field manager Travis Akre stormed back to tie up the ball game in the bottom of the eighth inning. A Doersching walk and a base hit to right field from Brennen Bales set up a pair of clutch at bats, scoring both runners.

After throwing two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth, Jim Jarecki entered the final frame of the game hoping to give his team an opportunity to win the game in the bottom half of the inning.

This season, the Woodchucks have scored 17 runs in seventh inning or later in their five games played, four of which came in the top of the ninth Friday night in Mequon, practically sealing the Chinooks fate as the entire stadium watched as Woodchuck left fielder Kevin Kilpatrick sent a two run shot over the left field wall.

After two more runs piled in for the Woodchucks, increasing the lead to 4, the bottom half of the inning saw three Chinook hitters go down on strikes, losing the game 9-5.

Lakeshore enters the final game of their first homestand of the season Saturday night hoping to split the two game series with the Woodchucks.

