MoonDogs Walk-Off Rox to Keep Undefeated Streak Alive

June 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (4-0) walked off the St. Cloud Rox (0-2) in the ninth for a 2-1 win at ISG Field to complete their second series sweep of the summer, Thursday.

James ShimashitaÂ (San Jose State) was the MoonDogs' hero with a bases-loaded single to right-center that walked it off in the ninth and crowned the MoonDogs victorious while moving them to an unblemished 4-0 record this season. Thursday's win also moved the MoonDogs closer to reaching their best start since the 2016 season, where they started the campaign 5-0.

AfterÂ Matthew HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) doubled to the rightfield corner, he moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI groundout hit byÂ Spencer NivensÂ (Missouri State) which gave the MoonDogs a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

The Rox tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth before Shimashita called game with his walk-off hit in the ninth.Â

Although the MoonDogs dropped the hits battle 9-5, they found a way to come out on top 2-1. The Rox finished with the game's only error.

On the mound for the Dogs was starting arm right-handerÂ Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) making his second start of the season. Reilly finished with a no-decision despite never surrendering a run in five innings of work. He allowed three hits and struck out seven along the way. The win went to Cleveland, Minn., nativeÂ Bryce NovakÂ (Gustavus) who pitched the ninth inning allowing a walk and striking out one en route to a 1-0 record.

The starting arm for the Rox wasÂ Bryce RobisonÂ who threw five frames of one-run ball for St. Cloud. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. The loss went toÂ Andrew Morones, who fell to 0-1 as a result, after he loaded the bases which led up to Shimashita's walk-off hit.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs are headed to Wisconsin to take on the Eau Claire Express, Friday at 7:05 p.m., to start a two-game road series.

