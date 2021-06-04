Larks Get Sweet Win in Bearscat Jerseys

The Larks wrapped up their opening homestand on the 2021 with a commanding 7-4 win over the Duluth Huskies, in a game presented by Bearscat Bakehouse.

The crucial point of the game came in the bottom of the fourth when Ethan Kleinheider singled into center to bring home two runs to break the 1-1 tie for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The Larks would go on to score six in the fourth inning. All but three Larks batters recorded a hit in the game.

Much like Wednesday night, it was the relief pitching that slammed the door shut on any offensive threat put forth by the Huskies.

Ryan Bourassa was a big help to the Larks in their win. The righty made his return to the mound in the fifth inning at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field after a solid 2020 on the Larks roster. Bourassa has since added velocity on his fastball and it was on display on Thursday night. Bourassa hit 92 mph on the gun multiple times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks (3-1) make their first road trip of the season, traveling to La Crosse to take on the Loggers for a 6:35 PM first pitch on Friday night. Brian Baker gets the start for the Larks to make his 2021 debut. Baker went 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 2020.

