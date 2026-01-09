Motor City Cruise vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Series Preview: vs Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Wisconsin Herd Acquire Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Raptors 905 Light up the Boom, Sweep Season Series - Raptors 905
- Bulls Come up Short against Blue Coats - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Set Franchise Records in Victory over Bulls
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games
- Bulls Victorious over Cruise
- Lanier's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Cruise Past Skyhawks
- Motor City Cruise Reveal 2025-26 Tip-Off, Theme Night and Promotional Schedule for Fifth Anniversary Season