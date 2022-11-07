More Than 5,000 Public School Students to Participate in Railers School Day Game
November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) will host the city's fifth annual School Day Game on Tues, Nov. 8 at 10:05 am when the Railers take-on the Norfolk Admirals at the DCU Center. Worcester is now 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak to start a season in ECHL history with 8 games, only ever achieved by the 2001 Trenton Titans & 1994 Dayton Bombers. The Railers can break the record with a win on Tuesday morning.
Thanks to the support of The Hanover Insurance Group, more than 5,000 elementary and middle-school students will participate in the event. The cost of transportation has been covered and game-day tickets substantially discounted. The Worcester Railers HC Foundation will cover the cost of tickets for any students in need of financial assistance.
For the second consecutive year, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) will provide STEM-focused educational slides and programming. The pre-game ceremony will include the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Rachel H. Monárrez, and city officials.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for the School Day Game with puck drop scheduled for 10:05 a.m. The game is open to the general public. Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on 98.9 NASH Icon and televised live on FloSports.
Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
