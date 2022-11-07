Americans Announce College Classic

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, 4-time league champions and affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce Weekend One of the 2022-23 College Classic.

Weekend One will take place December 2nd-3rd, and will feature 4 teams including Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, UNT, and SMU. All games will take place prior to Americans games, with that day's Americans ticket also good for admission to the College Classic.

"We're very excited to host our second annual College Classic with two returning teams SMU and UNT, as well as two brand new teams OSU and Texas Tech" said Austin Larson, Head of the Americans College Classic. "We want to continue attracting teams to join this yearly event, and get them to experience the amazing atmosphere of the Rink of Red."

The exact schedule for Weekend One will be as follows:

Friday, December 2nd:

Game 1: SMU vs UNT (11am Puck Drop)

Game 2: OSU vs TTU (3pm Puck Drop)

Saturday, December 3rd:

Third Place: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (11am Puck Drop)

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (3pm Puck Drop)

"We're thankful that the Allen Americans invited us to this year's tournament, and the Texas Tech Hockey Club is beyond excited to participate'' said Texas Tech Hockey Club President Zach Banko. "So many members of our team are looking forward to going back home to Dallas to play where they learned the game. The entire team is excited to get on the ice with other teams, and to show the state our new beginnings of the Texas Tech Hockey Club. To all of our fans and alumni in the DFW area, please come out to show support to your Red Raiders."

The Americans will announce Weekend Two and the participating teams at a later date. For further information on the College Classic, fans can call 972-912-1000, or visit AllenAmericans.com

