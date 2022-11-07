Mariners Acquire Goaltender Thome from Idaho

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners acquired goaltender Peter Thome from the Idaho Steelheads on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The move comes after netminders Brandon Bussi and Francois Brassard were both recalled to the AHL's Providence Bruins in the past week.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thome was selected in the 6th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 6'4, 203-pound netminder appeared in three games for Idaho last season, coming out of the University of St. Thomas. He posted a record of 1-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .916 SV%. He has not yet appeared in a game this season.

From 2017-2021, Thome played for the University of North Dakota, highlighted by his stellar junior season, in which he posted a 7-1-2 record, a 1.37 GAA, and a .935 SV%. He transferred to St. Thomas to finish his collegiate career in 2021-22. Prior to college, Thome played in the U.S. junior circuit, spending one season with the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League followed by a season in the United States Hockey League for the Omaha Lancers, Chicago Steel, and Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Mariners are home this weekend for a pair of games against the Reading Royals, starting with Military Appreciation Night on Friday at 7:15 PM. The game is presented by Martin's Point Health Care and features specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off via Handbid. It's also another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday's game begins at 6 PM and is "Take A Hike Night," presented by L.L. Bean.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.