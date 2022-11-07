Military Appreciation Night this Friday

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets return home for Military Appreciation Night, November 11, starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum versus the Toledo Walleye. The club split two games last week, giving the team a 1-3-1-1 record.

Last week's results

Tue.11/1 at Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 3 SOW

Sun.11/6 at Iowa FW 2 - IA 7 L

About last week - The Komets skated a morning game Tuesday at Cincinnati, coming away with a 4-3 shootout win. After a scoreless first period, the Komets got goals from Drake Rymsha, Benjamin Gagné and Sam Dove-McFalls to take a 3-0 lead in the second. Cincinnati's Patrick Polino scored his third of the season at 15:46 to put the Cyclones on the board to make the game 3-1 heading into the third period. Cincinnati scored the only two goals in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime. Neither team could produce a game-winning goal in the extra frame, so the contest had to be decided in a shootout. Veteran forward Stefano Giliati scored on the Komets' first attempt. Cyclone netminder Beck Warm stopped Tye Felhaber on the team's second try. After Komet goalie Ryan Fanti stopped two Cincinnati shooters, the game ended when Rymsha potted a goal on the team's third shot. Fanti received credit for his first pro win, making 30 saves.

The Komets traveled to Iowa for the season's first meeting with Heartlanders. After a quick goal from rookie Clark Hiebert at the 1:54 mark of the opening period to give the team a 1-0 lead, Iowa pounced, netting two goals at 6:13 and 10:53 to make the score 2-1 after one period. The second period belonged to the Heartlanders. The host team netted four goals on 22 shots. Rymsha scored the only Komet goal of the period at 10:45 with assists from Felhaber and Gagné. Iowa's Cole Stallard completed the hat trick at 16:59 of the period. The Heartlanders netted the only goal of the third period at 1:10, making the final score 7-2. The Komets were outshot 22 to 4 in the second period, and 44 to 24 for the game. Ryan Fanti took the loss, making 37 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Tye Felhaber Drake Rymsha, 4 games

Goals: Drake Rymsha, 4 games

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 4 games

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor, 3 games

Home Goals: Drake Rymsha, 2 games

Home Assists: Marcus McIvor, 3 games

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, Drake Rymsha, 3 games

Road Goals: Drake Rymaha, 3 games

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 3 games

Special K's- For the week, the Komets killed 10 of 12 opposing power plays while scoring one goal on nine total advantages.

Komet leaders -

Points: Tye Felhaber 8

Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Assists: Tye Felhaber 8

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 2

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 30

PIM: Matt Alvaro, 16

Plus/Minus: Filip Engaras +3

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor 4

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 3

Home Assists: Marcus McIvor 4

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 5

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 3

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 5

Goaltenders

Appearances: 4, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 1, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 115, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 4.58, Ryan Fanti

Save percentage: 0.858, Ryan Fanti

Next week-The Komets host Toledo on Friday night. The team travels to Wheeling for a pair against the Nailers on Saturday and Sunday.

Icing the puck - After Tuesday's morning win over Cincinnati, the Komets are now 6-3-1 in morning games. The win over the Cyclones marked the third straight overtime game for the Komets. The last time the team had more consecutive overtime contests was from February 2, 2019, through February 15, 2019, a total of five straight games. The Komets have given up seven goals in each of their regulation losses. The club has been assessed 333 minutes in penalties in the 10 games all-time games versus Iowa.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 - This Veterans Day, the Komets and All-American Stores would like to honor those that have served to protect our country. All Active-Duty Military and Veterans can take advantage of a special Buy One Get One Free Ticket offer.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

