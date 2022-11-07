Thunder Weekly, November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played its second-straight three-in-three of the season this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, Nov. 4

Allen at Wichita, 3-2 W

Saturday, Nov. 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-1 L

Sunday, Nov. 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, Nov. 11

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Iowa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. Buy Tickets HERE.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Buy Tickets HERE

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games**

WICHITA

HOME: 3-1-0-0

AWAY: 1-1-1-0

OVERALL: 4-2-1-0

Last 10: 4-2-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 9 points, .571 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, Dillon Hamaliuk, 4

Assists: Billy Constantinou, 7

Points: Billy Constantinou, 7

+/-: Barret Kirwin, +2

PIM: Zack Hoffman, 24

CLUTCH - Stefan Fournier netted his third game-winner of the season on Sunday afternoon. The veteran forward from Dorval, Quebec has four goals and two assists in five games this season. He needs seven more to reach 100 ECHL goals for his career.

MANNING UP - Strauss Mann claimed two more wins over the weekend. He stopped 29 shots on Friday night and 34 shots on Sunday afternoon. He is 4-0-0 this year with a 2.24 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. Mann is tied for second in the league with four wins.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates tallied his first two-goal game of his career on Sunday. The rookie forward from Evanston, Illinois has three goals in five games this season. Last year, Bates appeared in 11 games for the Atlanta Gladiators and recorded five points (3g, 2a).

BILLY THE KID - Billy Constantinou took over the team-lead in points with three assists over the weekend. He has three games with at least two helpers so far this year. Constantinou has seven points, which are all helpers.

MAC DADDY - Dylan MacPherson returned to the Thunder lineup over the weekend after being loaned from Abbotsford. He tallied an assist on Friday and then recorded his first two-point game of the season on Sunday. He opened the scoring in the first and assisted on a goal in the second. MacPherson has three points (1g, 2a) in four games for the Thunder.

SHARK BITE - Dillon Hamaliuk returned to the lineup on Friday night and picked up where he left off. The former second round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks tallied his second two-goal game of the season. Hamaliuk scored two markers during his season-debut on October 28 against Tulsa. He has five points (4g, 1a) in three games this season.

POWER AND LIGHT - The Thunder power play recorded two goals for the fourth time this season this past Sunday. Wichita has only been held off the scoresheet twice this season with the man advantage. The Thunder are ninth in the league, operating at 22% (9-for-41).

THUNDERBOLTS...Billy Constantinou is fourth among defensemen in points (7), second among defensemen in assists and second among blueliners with four power play helpers...Zack Hoffman is tied for fourth in penalty minutes (24)...Stefan Fournier leads the league with three game-winning goals and is tied for first in power play goals (3)...Dillon Hamaliuk is first in shooting percentage (80%)...Strauss Mann is fifth in saves (141)...Wichita is 3-0-0 when scoring first...

Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on DASH. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.