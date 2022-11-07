ECHL Transactions - November 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 7, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Rex Moe, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve

Delete Mareks Mitens, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Delete Erik Schuette, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Matt Stief, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michael Karow, D recalled by Texas

Delete Matt Stief, D traded to Adirondack

Delete Peter Thome, G traded to Maine

Indy:

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Iowa:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve

Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Toledo:

Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit Trois-Rivieres:

Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Worcester:

Add Steven Jandric, F activated from reserve

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on reserve

