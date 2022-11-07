ECHL Transactions - November 7
November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 7, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Rex Moe, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve
Delete Mareks Mitens, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Delete Erik Schuette, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Matt Stief, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Michael Karow, D recalled by Texas
Delete Matt Stief, D traded to Adirondack
Delete Peter Thome, G traded to Maine
Indy:
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Iowa:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve
Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
Savannah:
Add Darion Hanson, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Toledo:
Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit Trois-Rivieres:
Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Delete Max Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Worcester:
Add Steven Jandric, F activated from reserve
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, November 7, 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Military Appreciation Night this Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Norfolk Admirals Name Jeff Carr Head Coach - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Wins Series in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- More Than 5,000 Public School Students to Participate in Railers School Day Game - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report: November 7, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Announce College Classic - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 4 - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Loaned Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Utica Comets Recall Goaltender Isaac Poulter - Adirondack Thunder
- Former Thunder Netminder Wells Makes NHL Debut with Chicago - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Rebranding as Thrashers for Nostalgic Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Take Point from Weekend Set, Ready for Central Clashes this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.