Stingrays Weekly Report: November 7, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays regained a share of the top spot in the South Division, tying the Savannah Ghost Pirates, after sweeping a weekend series at home against Atlanta and Orlando. This upcoming weekend, the Stingrays hit the road for a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday and Friday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 5-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays got back on track Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum as they beat the Atlanta Gladiators 4-2 in front of the home crowd. Anthony Del Gaizo led the way for South Carolina, netting two goals including the game-winner. Matt Anderson scored his third of the season and Alex Fortin tallied his first of the year. Clay Stevenson stopped 38 of 40 shots in his pro debut to earn the win.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 9, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 7

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

South Carolina's offense exploded for nine goals in Sunday's matinee victory. Bear Hughes paced the Stingrays with a hat trick for his first three professional goals while Kevin O'Neil added a pair of markers in the contest. Alex Fortin, Josh Wilkins, Carter Turnbull, and Michael Kim all tacked on tallies in the win. The Stingrays' power play converted four of six chances for a season-high power play goals.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, November 8: at Jacksonville Icemen, 10:30 a.m. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

Friday, November 11: at Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:30 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 5 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 7 - Jonny Evans

Points: 10 - Jonny Evans, Carter Turnbull

Plus/Minus: Plus-7 - Tarek Baker, Jonny Evans

Penalty Minutes: 20 - Chaz Reddekopp

Shots On Goal: 20 - Justin Florek

Wins: 2 - Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.950 - Clay Stevenson

Only includes players on active roster

POWERING THROUGH

The Stingrays converted a season-high four power play goals on six opportunities during Sunday's game. On the season, South Carolina has converted on 32.1% of power play chances, a top mark amongst the ECHL. The Stingrays have scored at least one power play goal in five of six games this year, marking nine goals on 28 total attempts.

HEEEEEERE'S JONNY!

Jonny Evans has been red-hot to start the season, tallying at least one point in each of the first six contests of the season. Dating back to last season, Evans has now earned a point in 14 of his 17 career games, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists. The rookie assisted on four more goals this past weekend including a trio of helpers in Sunday's victory.

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST, YOU'RE LAST

