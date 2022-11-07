K-Wings Loaned Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have loaned forward Tyler Irvine to the team on Monday.

Irvine, 26, has played two games with the Monsters this season after playing 49 games with the Adirondack (ECHL) last season, posting 42 points (19G, 23A) in 49 games played for the Thunder in 2021-22.

The 5-foot 11-inch, 170-pound, forward is a Livonia, MI native and has played 47 career AHL games over the past three seasons for Binghamton, Utica and Cleveland (3G, 6A).

Irvine also played his college hockey at Merrimack College from 2016 thru 2020 (119 GP, 30G, 33A) and was named team captain of the Warriors during his senior season.

The K-Wings' next game is this Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Kalamazoo's first Watch Party of the season will be held at Old Burdick's Wings West for this game. Anyone may attend, but RSVPs are required. Doors open at 7 p.m. EST. Please email Keli Ekola at kekola@ghgkz.com to secure your spot!

