Gladiators Rebranding as Thrashers for Nostalgic Night

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the team will rebrand as the Atlanta Thrashers for one night on Dec. 16 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Gladiators will don special Thrashers jerseys for "Believe in Blueland" and will be referred to as "the Thrashers" in all respects on gameday.

The Gladiators will be giving away special Thrashers rally towels for fans to wave during the game. The team will also be selling specialty Thrashers merchandise including Thrashers T-shirts and pucks. Thrash, the Thrashers' mascot, will also be in attendance.

The Atlanta Thrashers served as Atlanta's National Hockey League team for 11 seasons from 1999 to 2011. The Thrashers skated in what is now State Farm Arena downtown and reached the playoffs once in 2007. The team was sold to Canadian-based ownership group True North Sports & Entertainment in 2011 and moved to Manitoba to become the Winnipeg Jets.

