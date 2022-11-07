Former Thunder Netminder Wells Makes NHL Debut with Chicago

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that former Thunder netminder Dylan Wells made his NHL debut on Saturday night for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Wells came on in relief at the start of the third period for Arvid Soderblom and stopped 12 of 13 shots he faced.

He becomes the seventh player in franchise history to appear in a Thunder uniform before making to the NHL level. Wells is the fifth goaltender to come through the Air Capital and make it to the big stage. He joins Scott Darling, Chris Driedger, Tyler Bunz, Stuart Skinner in that category. Also coming through Wichita and making their NHL debuts were Hayden Hodgson and Jack Rodewald.

Wells was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (#123 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder signed a brand-new deal with the Blackhawks last week.

He played parts of two seasons for the Thunder, going 15-12-3 in 3 appearances with a 3.74 goals-against average and .895 save percentage during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night with a trip to Tulsa to face the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on DASH. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.