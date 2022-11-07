Norfolk Admirals Name Jeff Carr Head Coach

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced Rod Taylor is leaving his position as head coach of the Norfolk Admirals. The Admirals have named assistant coach Jeff Carr as head coach effective immediately.

"Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals Hockey for decades both as a player and head coach," said Admirals Owner Patrick Cavanagh. "The organization appreciates his work and dedication more than words can say. The Admirals organization cannot thank Rod enough for his dedication and loyalty to Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey and the wonderful community of Hampton Roads."

Carr, 38, becomes the 13th head coach in Norfolk Admirals history. Before being named Norfolk's assistant coach on August 11, the Wisconsin native was the bench boss for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Carr was named the 2021-22 SPHL Coach of the Year after leading the Ice Bears to a 42-10-8 record, which was the franchise's first regular season title since 2009. The 42 victories set the all-time regular season record for wins in SPHL history. In five seasons under Carr's leadership, the Ice Bears combined record was 151-83-24 (.632%).

Carr began his coaching career in 2012-13 as an assistant coach with the WSHL's Salt Lake City Moose. He was promoted to head coach for the next two seasons in which the Moose secured playoff spots. After a brief stint with the Odgen Mustangs in the WSHL, Carr was named the assistant coach of the ECHL's Utah Grizzles in 2016-17. One year later, he was named Knoxville's head coach.

"I want to thank Rod for our time coaching together," said Carr. "I wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward. I am honored to be the next head coach of the Norfolk Admirals. The only way we'll have success is thru individual accountability and pushing ourselves outside of our comfort level. We have a group of players and staff here that I know will embrace that mandate."

