Walleye Weekly

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 4 at Kalamazoo (4-3 OT win)

November 5 vs. Cincinnati (3-1 loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 9 vs. Wheeling at 10:35 a.m. (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 11 at Fort Wayne at 8 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 12 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Notes

Huntington Center alive: Toledo finally opened the home doors for a game this season Saturday night and welcomed in a standing room only crowd of 8,380 which runs the streak to 13 straight home openers that have featured a sellout crowd dating back to the start of Toledo Walleye hockey in 2009.

Overtime magic: Friday night was the first time this season that the Toledo Walleye found themselves in overtime. Exactly two minutes into the extra session, Mitchell Heard found the back of the net to secure a 4-3 win for the Walleye. Toledo had a record of 8-2 in games that were decided in overtime last year, including 4-1 on the road.

Points galore: In Friday's 4-3 overtime win in Kalamazoo, eight different Walleye contributed to the scoring. Four of them notched their first points of the season; John Albert and Brandon Hawkins got their first goals while Conlan Keenan and Simon Denis earned their first assists. Gordi Myer added two points off a goal and an assist, Joseph Nardi (2) and Gordie Green (1) earned assists, and Mitchell Heard earned the first star of the game with two assists and the game-winning goal.

Three games in four days: Toledo's schedule picks up a bit starting Wednesday with a morning clash against the Wheeling Nailers. The Walleye are 2-0-0 against the Nailers this year, winning two in a row at Wheeling to start the season. Friday night Toledo will head to Indiana to face Fort Wayne for the first time this season. Toledo is 47-27-10 all-time vs. the Komets. The end of the week is Saturday with the Kalamazoo Wings in the Huntington Center. The two teams have split their first two meetings.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Heard (1 goal - 2 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-0, 2.97 GAA, .864 save %)

ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

