Utica Comets Recall Goaltender Isaac Poulter

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the Comets have recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter on loan from the Thunder.

Poulter, 21, has played in four games for Adirondack this season and has a 3.72 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. On Friday in Trois-Rivières, Poulter denied 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Lions.

Last season, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native played in 49 games for the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos and won 20 games, had a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage. Poulter was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team.

The Thunder return home this Friday and Saturday against the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Friday night, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. First 1,000 adults will receive a free Military Appreciation Night tee shirt. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys with a postgame online auction to benefit VFW Queensbury. Participate in Seats for Service to provide free tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and families of those lost in action. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still on sale! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.