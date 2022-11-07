Steelheads Weekly - Week 4

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) collected a series sweep over Rapid City last week in front of two sellout crowds at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho will embark on a five-game road swing kicking off this Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Rapid City.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov 2 Idaho (3) vs. Rapid City (2)

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first twenty minutes of play thanks to goals from Zach Walker (1st) and Colton Kehler (5th). Jon Martin (3rd) pulled the Rush within one 1:52 into the second frame but moments later Jack Becker (2nd) would make it 3-1 Idaho. After a back-and-forth period in the third with the goaltender pulled Matt Marcinew (5th) got the Rush within one just under two minutes to play in regulation. Jake Kupsky made 25 saves on 27 shots for his second win of the season as the Steelheads hung on for the victory.

Friday, Nov. 4 Idaho (4) vs. Rapid City (1)

Patrick Kudla (2nd) tied the hockey game with just 44.5 seconds left in the first period as the two teams headed to the dressing room tied 1-1. After a scoreless second period Janis Svanenbergs (1st) broke the tie 6:06 into the third period and then with just minutes left in regulation Jade Miller (3rd) and an empty netter from Zach Walker (2nd) sealed the deal. Jake Kupsky made 27 saves to pick up his third straight win.

Saturday, Nov. 5 Idaho (5) vs. Rapid City (0)

Willie Knierim (1st) notched his first of the season with just 18.5 seconds left in the second period to hand the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Ryan Dmowski (6th) scored on the power-play 2:17 into the final frame and then Zach Walker (3rd) scored for his third straight game 73 seconds later to make it 3-0 Idaho. Ryan Dmowski (7th) would cash in for his second of the night as the Steelheads rattled off three goals 2:57 apart from one another to make it 4-0. About halfway through the final stanza Matt Register (1st) would net his first as Steelhead which came on the man advantage. Jake Kupsky turned aside all 27 shots he faced and has made 102 saves on 105 shots through his first four games this season.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#1 Jake Kupsky recorded his second shutout of the season on Saturday making 27 saves. Kupsky is (4-0-0) in his first four games and has made 102 saves on 105 shots and ranks second in the league with a 0.75 goals against average and a .971 save percentage.

#7 Owen Headrick notched two assists Saturday night for his first multi-point game of his career. The rookie defenseman has points in three of five games (0-4-4).

#15 Ryan Dmowski recorded his second multi-goal game and third multi-point game of the year recording (2-1-3) Saturday night. Dmowski is tied for the league lead with seven goals and tied for third with 11 points.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for fourth in the league with eight assists.

#26 Jade Miller has points in three of his last four games (2-1-3).

#27 Jack Becker has points in three of his last four games (2-4-6).

#47 Patrick Kudla has a four-game point streak (1-5-6). The rookie defenseman is second in points for Idaho leading all defenders (2-6-8).

#55 Zach Walker has goals in three straight games and points in four of his last five (3-2-5).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second in the ECHL with a (+11) rating.

TEAM NOTES

The Steelheads have the number one penalty kill in the ECHL (27/28, 96.4%).

Idaho ranks first in goals against (1.57) and have only allowed three goals in their last four games.

Idaho ranks sixth in goals for (4.14) and have score 4+ goals in five out of seven games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (7)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (8)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (11)

Plus/Minus: Cody Haiskanen (+11)

PIMS: Willie Knierim (17)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski (2)

SHGs: Zach Walker (1)

GWGs: Colton Kehler (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (32)

Wins: Jake Kupsky (4)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (0.75)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.971)

