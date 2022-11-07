Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3

November 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Quin Ryan takes a shot

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Quin Ryan takes a shot(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) stayed undefeated through the third week of the season with a 4-3 overtime win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday night, followed by a 4-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night, and a 5-2 win over the Admirals on Sunday afternoon. Worcester is now 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak to start a season in ECHL history with 8 games, only ever achieved by the 2001 Trenton Titans & 1994 Dayton Bombers.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 4-3OTW

For the fifth time in six games to start the season, Worcester opened up the game by grabbing a multi-goal lead in the first period. Goals from Nolan Vesey (1-0-1) and Brent Beaudoin (0-2-2) turned it into a 2-0 game 12:22 into the first. Newfoundland came charging back across the second and third with three unanswered goals to jump ahead of the Railers. Tyler Boland (1-0-1) scored in the second period, while Brett Budgell (1-0-1) and Nathan Noel (1-0-1) each scored in the third to put the Growlers ahead 3-2 with 6:54 to go in the game. Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) ripped a one-timer from the slot off of a faceoff win to tie the game at 3-3 for Worcester with 47.4 left in regulation to give Worcester a chance to extend their unbeaten streak. Collin Adams (1-1-2) played the hero on Wednesday night as he raced around the outside edge of Orrin Centazzo and roofed a shot past Dryden McKay to complete the comeback and give Worcester the 4-3 overtime win.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-2W

Worcester scored first for the sixth time on the season when Jacob Hayhurst (1-0-1) beat Cale Morris midway through the first to make it 1-0 Railers. Norfolk battled back with two unanswered goals early in the second from Luke Prokop (1-0-1) and Joe Widmar (1-0-1) to grab the lead from Worcester and make it 2-1. The Railers tied the game before the end of the second as Liam Coughlin (1-0-1) tallied his first of the season. Jared Brandt (1-0-1) recorded his second career professional goal and first of the season to put Worcester ahead for good early in the third. Anthony Repaci potted an empty netter late in the period to make it 4-2 Railers.

Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 5-2W

Five different Railers scored to deliver Worcester a historic 5-2 win over the Admirals on Sunday. Both Quin Ryan (1-0-1) and Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) scored in the first, while each Collin Adams (1-1-2), Jimmy Lambert (1-1-2), and Jacob Hayhurst (1-0-1) scored in the second to make it 5-0 Railers. Aidan Brown (1-0-1) and Cody Milan (1-0-1) both scored late in the third to make it 5-2 Railers. Ken Appleby made 35 saves on 37 shots in the game. Worcester is now 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak to start a season in ECHL history with 8 games, only ever achieved by the 2001 Trenton Titans & 1994 Dayton Bombers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 10:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ryan MacKinnon is first in the ECHL in +/- at +15

Liam Coughlin played in his 50th career Railers game on Sunday, while scoring his 10th career Railers goal on Saturday.

Nolan Vesey played in his 70th career Railers game on Sunday

Brent Beaudoin played in his 70th career professional game on Saturday

Jared Brandt scored his first career game-winning goal on Saturday

Myles McGurty played in his 150th career ECHL game on Sunday

Anthony Repaci scored his 25th career Railers goal on Saturday

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 8-0-0 on the season.

The Railers are the only remaining undefeated teams in the ECHL

This is the first time in Worcester Professional Hockey history (IceCats, Sharks) that a team has opened up the season 8-0-0.

Worcester leads the ECHL in goals scored with 38.

The 17 shots allowed in Saturday's victory became a new franchise low in shots allowed. The previous record was 19 on December 15th, 2017 at the Adirondack Thunder.

Sunday's victory set the longest home win streak in franchise history (5)

The Railers are on their longest point streak in franchise history.

The Railers are outscoring their opponents 26-11 in 5-on-5 play.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.