Moose Wallop Milwaukee, 6-0

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (24-29-1-1) tangled with the Central Division's Milwaukee Admirals (37-16-1-0) on Wednesday morning at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 6-3 loss against Iowa on Sunday.

Manitoba opened the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Simon Lundmark. Ville Heinola grabbed the puck at the point and moved it along the line to Lundmark. The defenceman walked in and pounded the puck past a screened Yaroslav Askarov. The goal was the lone scoring play of the opening frame. Thomas Milic ended the frame with 10 stops, while Askarov countered with 16 of his own.

The Moose struck in the second period just shy of the four-minute mark with a goal from Kristian Reichel. Heinola found Parker Ford, who drove across the blueline. The forward sauced a perfect pass to the tape of Reichel, who darted in and swept the puck past Askarov. Manitoba added to its lead two minutes later with a tally from Jeff Malott. Brad Lambert brought the puck into the zone and sent a backhand pass across the seam. Malott got the final touch off his foot to knock it past Askarov. Manitoba added a third goal in the frame off the stick of Reichel. Jeffrey Viel turned at the dot and golfed a shot on target. Reichel was in front and tipped it past the netminder. The goal prompted a goaltending change and Troy Grosenick took over between the pipes for the Admirals. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 12-6 in the middle stanza and led 4-0 heading to the final 20 minutes of play.

Manitoba added another goal eight-minutes into the third with a tally from Henri Nikkanen. A good forecheck from Daniel Torgersson popped the puck out to Nikkanen, who took a knee and roofed a perfect shot past Grosenick. Manitoba added another goal with a late tally from Parker Ford. An offensive draw let Ford break in all alone and he quickly deked the puck past Grosenick. Manitoba held the line the rest of the way and put the finishing touches on a 6-0 victory. Milic picked up the victory, including his first AHL shutout, and ended with 29 saves, while Askarov was hit with the loss and posted 22 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Goaltender Thomas Milic (Click for full interview)

"I think in my time here with the team, this was the most complete game I've seen. Maybe for the first couple minutes we started off slow, but after that we took over and never looked back."

Statbook

Ville Heinola has tallied four points (2G, 2A) his past four games

Simon Lundmark matched his career-high with his fourth goal of the season

Kristian Reichel set a new career-high with his 27th point of the season

Reichel notched his second three-point contest of the season

Brad Lambert has registered 10 points (3G, 7A) over his past six contests

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has tallied 13 points (5G, 8A) over his past seven games

Jeff Malott has notched 10 points (6G, 4A) over his past six contests

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road trip with a contest against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Friday, March 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

