Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that Columbus added forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland. In 57 appearances for the Monsters this year, Pyyhtia posted 7-20-27 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In two appearances for Columbus during the 2022-23 season, Pyyhtia logged 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and added 10-20-30 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 64 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24.

In 140 career appearances for TPS Turku in Finland's Liiga, Pyyhtia registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23. Pyyhtia helped TPS claim the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals and helped Finland capture the Bronze Medal at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

