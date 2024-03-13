Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers
March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their third consecutive game on Wednesday night, as they fell 4-0 to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum. The loss snapped the Pack's six-game overall point streak (3-0-2-1) and their three-game point streak (2-0-1-0) in Charlotte.
For the second time in the season series, the Wolf Pack and Checkers played an opening stanza without a goal. The Checkers fired 12 shots on Dylan Garand, while the Wolf Pack tested Spencer Knight with four shots on goal. Brett Berard nearly opened the scoring when he curled into the slot and beat Knight by the blocker, but the rookie forward struck the iron to keep the game 0-0.
The Checkers broke a 0-for-19 stretch on the powerplay 3:28 into the second period, breaking the tie. Mike Benning fired a shot from the point that Will Lockwood deflected near the top of the crease. Lockwood's goal was his sixth of the season and his first against his former team. The goal would stand as the game-winner, Lockwood's second of the season.
3:53 later, the Checkers made it 2-0 when Wilmer Skoog jammed home a rebound. Skoog fired a shot from the right-wing side that Garand was able to deny. As Garand was playing the rebound to himself, Skoog alertly poked the puck by Garand for his 12th goal of the season at 7:21.
Patrick Giles got into the action at 11:01, making it 3-0 Checkers with his 12th goal of the season. Jamieson Rees entered the zone on the left-wing side, slipping behind two Wolf Pack defenders. Rees then connected on a pass with Giles, who buried his third goal in as many contests.
The Wolf Pack started the third period with two separate five-on-three advantages but could not solve Knight. Shortly after the second five-on-three advantage, the Wolf Pack would go to the penalty kill after a high-sticking double-minor was called against Alex Belzile.
Late in the advantage, Mackie Samoskevich would score his third goal in as many games against the Wolf Pack, firing home a one-timer via a cross-ice feed from Ryan McAllister. The goal, Samoskevich's 18th of the season, was the second powerplay marker of the night for the Checkers.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2024
- Stars Snap IceHogs' Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Storm Back to Defeat IceHogs - Texas Stars
- Sogaard sets new franchise wins record as B-Sens top Comets 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Rocket Trip Islanders to begin Road Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wilkes Defends Home Ice in Rivalry Series - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blomqvist Secures First AHL Shutout in Pens' 3-0 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Spencer Knight Shutout Leads Checkers to Sweep of Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Fall to Senators, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Wallop Milwaukee, 6-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Sign D Matt Kessel to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ginning Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #57: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Look to Tie Win Streak Record Tonight in Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Checkers in Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Canada to Open Five-Game Road Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners, Villalta Shut Out Henderson In Return Home - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-1 Against The Bakersfield Condors. - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Stops 31 As The Condors Win Their Fourth Straight - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Shut Down for Second Straight Game in 4-0 Loss to Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers
- Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Checkers in Midweek Tilt
- Dylan Garand's 31 Saves Not Enough as Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Checkers
- Wolf Pack Open Key Back-To-Back Set in Charlotte
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 11th, 2024