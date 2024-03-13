Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their third consecutive game on Wednesday night, as they fell 4-0 to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum. The loss snapped the Pack's six-game overall point streak (3-0-2-1) and their three-game point streak (2-0-1-0) in Charlotte.

For the second time in the season series, the Wolf Pack and Checkers played an opening stanza without a goal. The Checkers fired 12 shots on Dylan Garand, while the Wolf Pack tested Spencer Knight with four shots on goal. Brett Berard nearly opened the scoring when he curled into the slot and beat Knight by the blocker, but the rookie forward struck the iron to keep the game 0-0.

The Checkers broke a 0-for-19 stretch on the powerplay 3:28 into the second period, breaking the tie. Mike Benning fired a shot from the point that Will Lockwood deflected near the top of the crease. Lockwood's goal was his sixth of the season and his first against his former team. The goal would stand as the game-winner, Lockwood's second of the season.

3:53 later, the Checkers made it 2-0 when Wilmer Skoog jammed home a rebound. Skoog fired a shot from the right-wing side that Garand was able to deny. As Garand was playing the rebound to himself, Skoog alertly poked the puck by Garand for his 12th goal of the season at 7:21.

Patrick Giles got into the action at 11:01, making it 3-0 Checkers with his 12th goal of the season. Jamieson Rees entered the zone on the left-wing side, slipping behind two Wolf Pack defenders. Rees then connected on a pass with Giles, who buried his third goal in as many contests.

The Wolf Pack started the third period with two separate five-on-three advantages but could not solve Knight. Shortly after the second five-on-three advantage, the Wolf Pack would go to the penalty kill after a high-sticking double-minor was called against Alex Belzile.

Late in the advantage, Mackie Samoskevich would score his third goal in as many games against the Wolf Pack, firing home a one-timer via a cross-ice feed from Ryan McAllister. The goal, Samoskevich's 18th of the season, was the second powerplay marker of the night for the Checkers.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.