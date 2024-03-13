Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (31-20-4, 66pts) @ ABBOTSFORD (29-22-6, 64pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors have won four straight as they play their final regular season game against the Canucks

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Canucks wrap up an eight-game season series after the Condors earned their third win of the series last night.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its fourth straight last night, 4-1 over Abbotsford. Cameron Wright (10th) hit double digits in goals and opened the scoring for the second straight game. Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for his third straight win and fifth in his last six starts.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 27-4-1 (.890) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Seven of the final nine games in March will be on the road for the Condors. Bakersfield is 17-10-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season and 14-10-4 at home

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

Including last night, the Condors are 21-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.

LEAGUE LEADER

Seth Griffith is now tied for 12th in the AHL's scoring race, recording points in six straight (1g-7a). He had an assist last night.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Last night's win moved the Condors into solo fifth in the Pacific Division, but just three points behind second-place Colorado, with a game in hand. Tucson, tied with Colorado for second, hosts Henderson tonight. Fourth-place Ontario, two points clear of Bakersfield, is in San Diego in other Pacific Division action tonight. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Wright his double figures in goals last night and has three over his last two games. He leads all Condors rookies with 19 points (10g-9a) in 34 games this season.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST PEDEY

Lane Pederson has enjoyed playing both for and against the Abbotsford Canucks. Last season, with Abbotsford, he scored 17 goals in 18 games. This year, against the Canucks, he leads the Condors with nine points (5g-4a) in six games, including an assist last night.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield did not have to kill off a power play last night, but has gone four straight games without a power play goal against. The team has killed off 19 consecutive power plays since last Monday in San Diego.

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN THE BOOK OF SAM

Sam Gagner scored in his return to the Condors lineup last night. He had five points (1g-4a) in three games with the Condors on an AHL deal earlier in the season. He went on to record 10 points (5g-5a) in 27 with the Oilers. The 34-year old has played 1,042 career NHL games.

SOUP'S ON

Campbell has won three straight and five of six starts, stopping 31 last night. He is 15-8-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage since November 21.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Matt Irwin scored the Canucks lone goal last night. Abbotsford has the fifth best penalty kill at 84.3%.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday for Star Wars Night.

