Ginning Returns to Phantoms
March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere
Ginning, 24, played in last Thursday's win at the Florida Panthers. That was Ginning's first NHL game of the season and the second of his career. The 6-4 defenseman has played in 53 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points and also 121 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.
The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 3 of a five-game road trip.
Images from this story
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning
