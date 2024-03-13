Ginning Returns to Phantoms

March 13, 2024

Ginning Returns to Phantoms









Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere

Ginning, 24, played in last Thursday's win at the Florida Panthers. That was Ginning's first NHL game of the season and the second of his career. The 6-4 defenseman has played in 53 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points and also 121 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.

The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 3 of a five-game road trip.

