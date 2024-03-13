Hogs Look to Tie Win Streak Record Tonight in Texas

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas-The IceHogs will tie a team record if they can defeat the Texas Stars tonight and win their eighth straight game. Rockford has won the previous seven games entering tonight and is one shy of the 2014-15 team's mark of eight consecutive victories. A win over Texas tonight would also propel the Hogs into third place in the Central Division for the first time since Dec. 3. The two clubs are currently tied with 59 points each, but the Stars hold the tiebreaker (regulation wins).

Rockford's offense has been clicking along at its hottest pace of the season and has produced four or more goals in six straight games. Brett Seney leads the team with 45 points (18G, 27A) and has points in six straight games.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 26-21-5-2, 59 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 27-24-3-2, 59 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Game: 4-3 Win at Texas

Last night brought Rockford's seventh consecutive win when the IceHogs took down the Texas Stars 4-3 in Cedar Park. Rockford led 4-1 heading into the last three minutes of regulation and had to survive a late push by the Stars to claim two points and pull even with Texas in the Central Division standings.

Rem Pitlick scored Rockford's first goal to extend his point streak to six games. After Curtis McKenzie scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the second, Ryder Rolston and Colton Dach each tallied for the IceHogs to grant Rockford a 3-1 edge.

Jaxson Stauber grabbed his sixth straight victory with 31 saves against Texas. Stauber had 30 saves on 31 shots until the last three minutes of regulation when the Stars mashed two pucks into the net to cut Rockford's final lead to one.

Goalie Camp

Rockford's two rookie goaltenders have been finding a groove as of late. Last night, Jaxson Stauber stopped 31 of 34 Texas shots and picked up his sixth straight win. Stauber has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals in five out of his last six starts, and the second-year pro has a .923 save percentage in that six-game stretch. His counterpart Drew Commesso has won three straight games and has held opponents to three or fewer goals in each of his last eight starts. Commesso has a .910 save percentage in those last eight games and has a 4-2-2-0 record in that span.

Call Me a Dach-ter!

Rookie Colton Dach scored a highlight-reel goal last night in the second period for his ninth tally of the season. Dach made his return to the IceHogs' lineup on Saturday against Chicago after missing the previous five games with a hip injury. The goal Tuesday was also Dach's first goal since Feb. 16 against Chicago.

Streaks

Tuesday's win over Texas gave Rockford seven straight wins. The last time that an IceHogs team won seven straight games was the 2014-15 club than won eight straight between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8 in 2014. Rockford is also 10-2-0-0 in the last 12 games and has points in 13 of the last 15 games. The last IceHogs' group to earn points in 13 of 15 games was the 2017-18 team that did so over multiple 15-game spans late in the season. That IceHogs squad advanced to the Western Conference Finals; the farthest a Rockford AHL team has gone in the playoffs. Only once before has an IceHogs team won seven straight games:

High Octane

The IceHogs have scored at least four goals in six straight games for the first time since the 2013-14 team did it from Feb. 4 to Feb. 16, 2014. The 28-goal outburst by Rockford in the last six contests is the highest output in a six-game span by the team this season. Prior to the last six games, Rockford's 2.60 goals-for per game mark ranked third worst in the AHL. The Hogs' recent run has improved the season-long figure to 2.83 and moved up four spots into 27th. A large contributor to the offense recently has been Rem Pitlick. In the 10 games since Pitlick was assigned to the Hogs in early February, the team has averaged 3.80 goals-for per game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16 AT 7 PM: TICKET + 2 DRINKS FOR $20

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day weekend, we're offering our "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday" deal on a Saturday! Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17 AT 4 PM: ST. PADDY'S SPECIALTY JERSEY LIVE AUCTION

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs! Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Wed., Nov. 8 vs Texas - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 5 at Texas - L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 6 at Texas - W 5-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 9 vs Texas - OTL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Feb. 13 vs Texas - OTW - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 23 vs Texas - 5-3 W - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Mar. 12 at Texas - 4-3 W - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 13 at Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Stars, All-Time

41-26-5-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.