Game #57: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Game #57: Tucson Roadrunners (32-19-3-2) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (24-28-2-4)

Time Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #95 Nolan Bloyer #42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners move on to game two of the homestand and the final game of the season series versus the Henderson Silver Knights for Monopoly Night. The Roadrunners look to start a new winning streak and take the season series 5-3 with currently a 4-1-1-1 record versus Henderson. In the first six games of March, the Roadrunners have points in five of those with a 3-1-1-1 record.

Three things:

Austin Poganski and Jan Jenik scored their 13th goals of the season on Tuesday; marking a three-way tie for second on the team with Poganski, Jenik and Milos Kelemen who all have 13 goals. In the last five games, the three have combined for nine goals with Jenik at three, Kelemen at three and Poganski at three. With his multiple-point game in Tuesday's 4-0 win against Henderson, Jenik snagged his seventh multiple-point game of the season that now ties Josh Doan and Cameron Hebig for the team lead. Poganski also had a multiple-point game that marked his fourth of the season.

The Arizona State University connection between Josh Doan and Colin Theisen has pitch forked its way to a formidable duo this season. Out of Theisen's nine points this season (5 goals, 4 assists), seven of them have come with fellow ASU teammate Josh Doan. Theisen carries a three-game point streak versus the Silver Knights heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta walled off the back of the net for his third shutout of the season in Tuesday's 4-0 victory. In the last two home games, both Villalta and Dylan Wells have given the Roadrunners big chances to win. The two have combined for a 1.01 goals against average and .968 save percentage with a 2-0-0-0 record in that stretch.

What's the word?

"That's how goals are scored in this league, the next league and every league; you have to get to that blue paint. Goalies are obviously good at this level so any traffic in front of the net, the shots have a better chance at going in."

Tucson Forward Colin Theisen on the net front presence that the team scored goals in Tuesday's 4-0 win.

Number to Know:

116.21- The number of minutes the Roadrunners have shutout Henderson since the 3:39 mark of the first period on March 2; scoring nine unanswered goals in that span.

Latest Transactions:

Victor Soderstrom was reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) on Tuesday, March 12.

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from the TCC. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

