Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Checkers in Midweek Tilt

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to earn a split of their two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers tonight at the Bojangles Coliseum.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of eight meetings between the clubs this season. It is the second of four at the Bojangles Coliseum. The Checkers return to Hartford on March 28th, then the series shifts back to Charlotte for two games on April 6th and 7th.

The season series will conclude at the XL Center on April 14th.

The Checkers have claimed victory in each of the first three meetings this season. The series opened with a 4-2 triumph for the Checkers on January 31st at the XL Center. The Checkers prevailed 2-1 in overtime in the second meeting of the series on February 28th, also in Hartford.

Last night, the Checkers claimed their second straight 2-1 overtime decision against the Wolf Pack to improve to 3-0-0-0 in the season series.

Patrick Giles opened the scoring 14:37 into the game, converting on a turnover for his eleventh goal of the season. An outlet pass by the Wolf Pack was intercepted in the neutral zone by Giles, who entered the offensive zone on the right-wing side. Giles then curled into the right-wing circle, used a defenseman as a screen, and snapped home the game's first goal.

The Wolf Pack evened the affair 9:04 into the middle period, as Karl Henriksson scored his tenth goal. Adam Edström poked the puck out of the defensive zone and into the offensive zone. Brennan Othmann won a foot race to the puck and slid it around a defender to Henriksson. Henriksson then worked into the slot and snapped a shot over the glove of Magnus Hellberg to make it a 1-1 game.

After each team failed to break the tie in the third period, overtime was required for the second straight meeting.

For the second straight meeting, Mackie Samoskevich played the role of hero. This time, Samoskevich darted in on the right-wing side, worked his way into the faceoff circle, and lasered home his third overtime game-winning goal of the season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their current point streak to six games with last night's overtime defeat. They are 3-0-2-1 during the stretch. Additionally, the Wolf Pack extended their point streak in Charlotte to three games (2-0-1-0).

The club has now lost four consecutive overtime decisions. In addition to last night's defeat, the club lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night, 2-1 in overtime to the Checkers on February 28th, and 4-3 in a shootout to the Cleveland Monsters on February 22nd.

Forward Adam Edström has collected a point in both games since being assigned by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on March 3rd. Edström collected an assist on Jake Leschyshyn's goal in Bridgeport on Saturday night and Henriksson's tally last night.

Thanks to a two-for-two performance on the penalty kill last night, the Wolf Pack are six-for-six in their last two games while down a skater.

Via last night's overtime point, the Wolf Pack now sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 67 points. They are one point ahead of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and three points ahead of the Checkers.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1-2-0 in their last six games at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 22. Alex Belzile (16 g, 25 a) and Nic Petan (12 g, 29 a) lead the team in points with 41 each, while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 34.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers have won two of their first three games on their current six-game homestand. After tonight's game against the Wolf Pack, the Checkers will host the Springfield Thunderbirds for two games over the weekend.

The Checkers are 3-0-0-0 this season against the Wolf Pack and are 4-0-0-0 dating back to the 2022-23 season.

After going 0-for-two on the powerplay last night, the Checkers are 0-for-18 over the last six games.

Samoskevich leads the Checkers in goals with 17, while defenseman Lucas Carlsson leads the club in assists with 24 and points with 39 (15 g, 24 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, for 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' against the Utica Comets! The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

