Stars Storm Back to Defeat IceHogs
March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Keaton Mastrodonato to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Mastrodonato, 22, joined the Stars in March on an amateur tryout after completing his college career at Canisius College. He made his professional debut Apr. 1 in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda. In two games with Texas, Mastrodonato registered two shots on goal and a -1 rating.
Prior to turning pro, Mastrodonato compiled 97 points (46-51-97) in 123 college games and led Canisius in scoring three consecutive seasons. He captained the Golden Griffins to the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament, while posting 36 points (16-20-36) in 42 games as a senior.
Twice nominated as a Hobey Baker Award candidate (2020-21 and 2021-22), Mastrodonato also was named to the AHA All-Conference First Team (2020-21), Second Team (2021-22) and Third Team (2022-23). He was also selected to the AHA All-Academic Team twice and named the AHA Student-Athlete of the Year twice (2020-21 and 2021-22).
The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Powell River, British Columbia was originally undrafted after playing two seasons for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Hockey League.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2024
- Stars Snap IceHogs' Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Storm Back to Defeat IceHogs - Texas Stars
- Sogaard sets new franchise wins record as B-Sens top Comets 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Rocket Trip Islanders to begin Road Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wilkes Defends Home Ice in Rivalry Series - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blomqvist Secures First AHL Shutout in Pens' 3-0 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Spencer Knight Shutout Leads Checkers to Sweep of Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Fall to Senators, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Wallop Milwaukee, 6-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Sign D Matt Kessel to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ginning Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #57: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Look to Tie Win Streak Record Tonight in Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Checkers in Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Canada to Open Five-Game Road Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners, Villalta Shut Out Henderson In Return Home - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-1 Against The Bakersfield Condors. - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Stops 31 As The Condors Win Their Fourth Straight - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Shut Down for Second Straight Game in 4-0 Loss to Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.