Stars Storm Back to Defeat IceHogs

March 13, 2024







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Keaton Mastrodonato to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.

Mastrodonato, 22, joined the Stars in March on an amateur tryout after completing his college career at Canisius College. He made his professional debut Apr. 1 in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda. In two games with Texas, Mastrodonato registered two shots on goal and a -1 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Mastrodonato compiled 97 points (46-51-97) in 123 college games and led Canisius in scoring three consecutive seasons. He captained the Golden Griffins to the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament, while posting 36 points (16-20-36) in 42 games as a senior.

Twice nominated as a Hobey Baker Award candidate (2020-21 and 2021-22), Mastrodonato also was named to the AHA All-Conference First Team (2020-21), Second Team (2021-22) and Third Team (2022-23). He was also selected to the AHA All-Academic Team twice and named the AHA Student-Athlete of the Year twice (2020-21 and 2021-22).

The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Powell River, British Columbia was originally undrafted after playing two seasons for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Hockey League.

