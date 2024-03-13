Sogaard sets new franchise wins record as B-Sens top Comets 5-2

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was another successful night at home for the Belleville Senators, who earned their 15th win at CAA Arena this season, knocking off the Utica Comets 5-2. With the win, the Senators take the eight-game season series with Utica with a 5-3-0-0 record and hold on to fourth place in the North Division standings.

The first period finished tied 2-2, with three of those goals coming inside about a minute and a half span. Chase Stillman drew first blood for the Comets at 9:56, finishing a passing play from Ryan Schmelzer and Erik Middendorf. Belleville's Cole Reinhardt answered back at 10:49, with an assist from Garrett Pilon, but Utica would edge in front again through a Nolan Stevens marker at 11:24. Kyle Betts would tie the game on a shorthanded breakaway in the final minute of the period.

The Senators were the only scorers in the second and took a 4-2 lead into the third, after Angus Crookshank buried his 23rd goal of the season on the power play, in his return to the lineup, and Brennan Saulnier converted on a breakaway of his own. The Senators had a 20-17 shot advantage heading into the final frame.

The only goal of the third came courtesy of Boko Imama, finishing off a one-timer from Josh Currie, to make it 5-2. The play was started by Saulnier who had made a long stretch feed to Currie, earning his second point of the game.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank had an assist plus four shots on goal and is now on a five-game point streak (four goals, two assists).

#11 Kyle Betts scored his fourth goal of the season and Belleville's fifth shorthanded marker of the campaign.

#12 Boko Imama picked up his third goal of the season.

#18 Josh Currie had an assist and now has points in four consecutive games (one goal, three assists).

#22 Garrett Pilon had a pair of assists.

#23 Cole Reinhardt score his sixth goal of the season and had four shots on net.

#26 Brennan Saulnier notched his third goal of the season and also picked up an assist.

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 25/27 shots to earn his 46th win, setting a new franchise record for wins by a goaltender, passing Filip Gustavsson.

The Senators were 1/4 on the power play and 4/4 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the importance of the depth players in the lineup tonight:

"I thought our depth guys were great. Obviously, a huge goal by Betts, a huge goal by Boko and then Saulnier had himself a night. So, the depth on our team really came to play tonight."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Angus Crookshank and Tyler Kleven returning to the lineup:

"Crooker does what he does. He's right around the net and scores a goal two feet outside the crease, that was a big goal for us and helped our power play. Klev is just steady and stable back there. I didn't think he looked bad for being off for 11 days, with one practice I think he's had, I thought he did pretty well."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Mads Sogaard taking the franchise wins record:

"He's a rock. He's probably our best player and I think that's safe to say. When he's going he gives us a chance to win, no matter how we're playing in front of him, he's that good of a goalie. I think it's well deserved, he's in a good groove right now and that's important to our group."

Belleville Sens forward Brennan Saulnier on the importance of Wednesday's win:

"It was huge. It's just a log jam there in the middle of our division. They're at the bottom, but not far out of a playoff spot, so it was a must-win for us. Maybe not our best effort, but we got it done and on to the next one."

Belleville Sens forward Brennan Saulnier on the camaraderie in the dressing room:

"I think everyone wants to play for the guy next to them. We've got a good leadership group in some veteran guys and obviously a good mix of young prospects and European guys, and we're all meshing together. I think everybody wants it bad, getting to playoffs and playing hockey late in the season. It was a big one tonight and hopefully two more this weekend."

Up Next:

Friday March 15, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Oral Health Awareness Night)

Saturday March 16, 2024 vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 7:00 p.m. (Road to the AHL Night)

Friday March 22, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 23, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Candiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Community Heroes Night presented by Bell)

Sunday March 24, 2024 vs Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Fun Day)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

