Amerks Hold off Late Push from Crunch

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Syracuse, NY) - The Rochester Americans (27-21-6-2) jumped out to a three-goal lead in the second period against the Syracuse Crunch (33-18-4-2) before holding on for a 3-2 victory Wednesday at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Following their third win in the last four games, the Amerks have at least one point in 16 of their last 23 games dating back to Jan. 17. Rochester improved to 4-5-2-0 in the season series, which has seen the visiting team win eight of the first 11 meetings thus far.

Mason Jobst (0+3) paced the club with his eighth multi-point effort, assisting on each of Rochester's three goals for his second three-assist effort of the season. The Ohio State University product, who has 25 points (9+16) over his last 25 games since the turn of the new year, became the first Amerk this season to reach the 40-point mark while taking over the team's scoring lead. Michael Mersch, Calle Själin, and Riley Stillman all notched a goal while Isak Rosén, Damien Giroux, and Nikita Novikov totaled one assist each.

Goaltender Devon Levi (10-7-5) earned his 16th start in the last 19 games since being reassigned to Rochester on Jan. 20. The rookie netminder, who has held the opposition to three or fewer goals in 14 of his 18 starts, boasts a 10-1-3 this season in those games.

Ilya Usau and Emil Lilleberg both found the back of the net for Syracuse (7-1-2-1), which suffered its first regulation loss of the campaign against the Amerks. Goaltender Matt Tomkins (13-10-2) stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced in his 25th appearance of the campaign.

With the Crunch trailing 3-1 to begin the final period, Lilleberg was the recipient of a back-door feed from Maxim Groshev three minutes into the frame.

Syracuse continued to search for the equalizer by pressuring the Amerks, and despite outshooting the visitors 11-4, could not complete the comeback before the final horn sounding.

Moments after the opening face-off, Damien Giroux and Mersch outworked a pair of Crunch skaters in the corner to gain possession of the puck before the Amerks captain pushed it to the slot.

As Jobst grabbed the puck from his captain, he slid an angled pass off the wall to the right point for Metsa. The Quinnipiac University product connected with Novikov at the far side of the zone. Novikov skated towards the net before hitting Mersch with a cross-ice pass to fire inside the left post just 2:26 into the contest.

After Rochester nearly doubled its lead as Rosen and Graham Slaggert connected on an odd-man rush, the club gained its first power-play of the night at the 7:19 mark.

Following a face-off win to the left of the Crunch net, Jobst gave the puck to Rosen at the left point. As the rest of the Amerks man-advantage unit settled into their respective positions, Rosen left a drop-pass for Själin, who blasted a slapshot into the upper right corner from just inside the blueline for his first as an Amerk and first of the season, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Amerks carried the two-goal cushion into the intermission and quickly extended it just 1:23 on Stillman's second of the year.

To begin the play inside the Amerks zone, Giroux absorbed a hit as he tapped the puck up to Mersch along the wall. The 10th-year pro patiently waited for Jobst to skate through the neutral zone and provided an outlet pass as he raced up the ice. Jobst gained possession and quickly sent a pass through the goalmouth to a streaking Stillman, who steered it past the outstretched leg of Tomkins for his second of the campaign and first against his former team.

While the Crunch struck twice to make it a 3-2 deficit, the Amerks held on for the victory.

The Amerks return to Blue Cross Arena for the front-end of a home-and-home series with the Toronto Marlies on Friday, March 15 at 7:05 p.m. The North Division matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

Of the 14 defensemen used this season by the Amerks, Calle Själin is one of eight goal scorers as he netted his first in the regular season since April 5, 2023 ... Including his three-assist outing, Mason Jobst, who now tops all Amerks point-getters on the campaign, shows 25 points (9+16) over his last 25 games ... Jobst reached career-highs in goals (16) and points (40) through 49 contests this season ... Both of Riley Stillman's goals this season have served as the game-winning goal with both coming on the road (Nov. 18 at Cleveland).

Goal Scorers

ROC: M. Mersch (11), C. Själin (1), R. Stillman (2)

SYR: I. Usau (5), E. Lilleberg (2 )

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 35/37 (W)

SYR: M. Tomkins - 16/19 (L)

Shots

ROC: 37

SYR: 19

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (2/3)

SYR: PP (1/3) | PK (2/3)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - M. Jobst

2. SYR - G. Fortier

3. ROC - D. Levi

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.