Campbell Stops 31 As The Condors Win Their Fourth Straight

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (31-20-4, 66pts) won their fourth straight with a 4-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks (29-22-6, 64pts) on Tuesday. Cameron Wright (10th) opened the scoring for the second straight game. Sam Gagner (2nd) returned from the NHL and scored an insurance marker in the third frame. Philip Broberg (2nd) extended the lead to three to seal the win.

Jack Campbell stopped 31 of 32 for his third straight win. He has stopped 95 of his last 97 shots.

It was the Condors first win in their last seven tries in Abbotsford, including playoffs. With the win, Bakersfield is just three points out of second with a game in hand.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield meets the Canucks Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Condors are home Saturday for Star Wars Night.

