Silver Knights Shut Down for Second Straight Game in 4-0 Loss to Roadrunners

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-0, on the road on Tuesday evening. It marked their second straight shutout after a 6-0 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday.

Poganski put the Roadrunners on the board first with a goal at 3:12 in the first period. Theisen doubled their lead just over a minute later.

McCartney made it 3-0 heading into the first intermission with a goal at 14:47.

Jenik notched the final goal of the night, a power-play tally in the final minute of the second period. Poganski, Jenik, and Kirkland all finished with three-point nights.

Villalta stopped 31 of 31 shots against, his third shutout of the season.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice tomorrow for the second of their road series against Tucson. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

