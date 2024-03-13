Comets Fall to Senators, 5-2

Belleville, ONT. - The Utica Comets continued their pursuit for the playoffs as they battled the Belleville Senators, a North Division rival that sits five points above them in the standings, on Wednesday night on the road. The four-point swing game could prove pivotal as the season winds down and there was a sense of urgency for both squads as the puck dropped at the CAA Arena in Belleville. During the game, the Comets took the lead twice in the first period but ultimately couldn't hold on as the Senators built momentum on the special teams side of the game. The contest ended with the Comets falling the Senators, 5-2.

In the first period, the Comets dashed down the left side into the Senators zone where Ryan Schmelzer found Chase Stillman who blasted a one-timer passed Belleville goalie Mads Sogaard at 9:56. It was Stillman's 13th goal of the season and it gave Utica a 1-0 lead. The Senators tied the contest after a wrist shot from Cole Reinhardt sailed into the Comets goal at 10:49 tying the game at 1-1. The Comets didn't waste much time striking back and recapturing the lead after Nolan Stevens deflected the Michael Vukojevic point shot at 11:24 lifting Utica to a 2-1 advantage. As the period was winding down, Kyle Betts scored a shorthanded breakaway for the Senators sliding the puck between the legs of Akira Schmid and the Comets left the first period down, 3-2.

In the middle frame, the Senators achieved a lead and then extended it after goals from Angus Crookshank on the powerplay at 8:21 and then Brennan Saulnier at 19:24 on a breakaway. The Comets went into the second intermission down, 4-2.

As the third period rolled on, the Senators once again scored on an odd man rush as Boko Imama scored at 11:03 extending the Comets deficit 5-2. It was the final goal of the third period as the Comets left the game and headed back to Utica without any points gained in the standings.

The Comets are back in action at home against the Hershey Bears on Friday night, March 15 at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available.

