Crunch Fall to Amerks, 3-2

March 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps a six-game points streak and moves the team to 33-18-4-2 on the season and 7-1-2-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Netminder Matt Tomkins stopped 16-of-19 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Devon Levi stopped 35-of-37 in net for the Amerks. Both teams registered one power-play goal going 1-for-3 each.

The Amerks were first on the board just 2:26 into the game. Nikita Novikov sent a pass across the slot for Michael Mersch to score from a sharp angle along the goal line. Rochester doubled their lead five minutes later when Calle Själin fired in a one-timer from the point while on the power play.

Rochester extended their lead with another goal early in the middle frame. Mason Jobst skated the puck down the right wing on an odd-man rush and sent a last minute feed over for Riley Stillman to chip in. The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal at the 7:18 mark. Gabriel Fortier passed the puck down to Lucas Edmonds along the goal line. He quickly fed Ilya Usau for a one-timer from the left circle.

Emil Lilleberg pulled the Crunch back within one 2:38 into the third period. Max Groshev threw a cross-zone feed for Lilleberg to chip in the backdoor as he cut down the left wing. Despite outshooting their opponent, Syracuse was unable to rally back and Rochester took the win.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they host the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Crunchables: Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were named alternate captains before the game tonight.

