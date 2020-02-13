Moose Tipped by Rockford

The Manitoba Moose (22-29-0-0) lost a 2-1 decision against the Rockford IceHogs (23-25-1-2) on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place.

With 4:19 remaining in the first period, Leon Gawanke set up Michael Spacek for the one-timer however his attempt went off the post. With 40 seconds left in the frame, Seth Griffith found C.J. Suess on the man advantage who netted his 13th of the campaign to give Manitoba the 1-0 advantage.

With 8:28 off the clock in the second period, Alexandre Fortin connected for the IceHogs and tied the game 1-1. With just under two minutes remaining in the second, Leon Gawanke got the puck past IceHogs netminder Kevin Lankinen however it went off the pipe.

With 3:09 gone in the third, Eric Comrie robbed Fortin of capitalizing for the IceHogs and went on to deny Gabriel Gagne who found the rebound. Less than two minutes later, John Quenneville scored for Rockford to stamp the club's 2-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Jimmy Oligny appeared in his 350th career AHL game

Manitoba didn't allow Rockford to register a shot until 13:22 into the contest

Leon Gawanke holds the second place ranking among Manitoba's assist leaders with 18 on the season What's Next?

