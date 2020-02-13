Roadrunners Trip up Eagles, 5-2

LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes and never looked back, as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-2 on Wednesday. The loss puts an end to the Eagles five-game winning streak, as forward Tim McGauley and defenseman Jacob MacDonald each netted a goal in the losing effort. Colorado goaltender Hunter Miska suffered his first defeat in seven starts, allowing five goals on 29 shots.

Colorado opened the scoring when McGauley grabbed a pass in the right-wing circle and snapped a shot past Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:39 into the contest.

The Roadrunners would tie things up on the first of two 5-on-3 power plays that they would be awarded in the first period, as forward Brayden Burke fired a wrister from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and even the score at 1-1 at the 4:57 mark of the opening stanza.

Tucson would grab its first lead of the evening when forward Michael Bunting settled a rebound in the slot and fed the puck past Miska to put the Roadrunners on top 2-1 with 10:00 remaining in the first period.

Another 5-on-3 power play would lead to a bevy of chances for Tucson and as time expired on the man-advantage, defenseman Kyle Capobianco would bury a shot from the left-wing circle to stretch the Roadrunners advantage to 3-1 with 1:08 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The Eagles would start of the second period on the right note, as MacDonald collected the puck off the faceoff and buried a shot from the left-wing circle to trim Tucson's lead to 3-2 at the 1:11 mark.

The Roadrunners would reclaim their two-goal advantage when Capobianco fired a cross-slot pass that would be popped into the back of the net by forward Andy Miele. The tally would put Tucson on top 4-2 with 5:31 left to play in the middle frame.

Colorado would outshoot the Roadrunners 15-6 in the third period, but it would be Tucson who would score the lone goal of the period when defenseman Jordan Gross deflected a puck that would loft high into the air and over the shoulder of Miska to give the Roadrunners a 5-2 lead at the 8:16 mark of the final stanza.

The Eagles outshot Tucson 33-29, as Colorado went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Roadrunners connected for one goal on seven opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

