Currie Scores His 99th AHL Goal in Condors 4-2 Setback
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-23-5; 45pts) saw a third period lead evaporate to the Ontario Reign (24-19-4-1; 53pts) in a 4-2 loss on Wednesday. RW Josh Currie scored his 99th AHL goal and eclipsed 20 goals for the fourth consecutive season.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (20th) from the low slot off a turnover; Assist: Granlund; Time of goal: :24; BAK leads, 1-0
REGIN GOAL: D Paul LaDue (7th) on a power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: Rempal, Bjornfot; Time of goal: 6:02; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (11th) off a rebound; Assists: Granlund, Currie; Time of goal: 11:20; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 6, ONT - 9
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 8, ONT - 6
THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: RW Blaine Byron (7th) at the goal mouth; Assists: Luff, Durzi; Time of goal: 6:12; Game tied, 2-2
REIGN GOAL: C Brett Sutter (6th) off a rebound; Assists: Grundstrom, Rempal; Time of goal: 6:33; ONT leads, 3-2
REIGN GOAL: C Gabe Vilardi (9th) five-hole on a power play; Assists: Luff, Clague; Time of goal: 13:07; ONT leads, 4-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 13
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Sutter (ONT) 2. Luff (ONT) 3. Rempal (ONT)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; ONT - 2/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 27; ONT - 28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-14-3; 24/28); ONT - Villalta (7-4-1; 25/27)
RW Josh Currie scored his 99th AHL goal and secured four straight seasons of 20 or more goals in a season
Currie is the first player in Condors AHL history to accomplish the 20+ goal plateau in four seasons and joins Paul Willett and Paul Rosebush as the only Condors to do so all-time
C Markus Granlund had two assists and has 15 points in 15 games with the Condors
The Condors lineup featured 10 players who did not play on Opening Night
LW Nolan Vesey played in his first AHL game since Oct. 26
C Beau Starrett, who was loaned to Wichita and recalled in the same day, played in his second AHL game
LW Tyler Benson was recalled earlier in the day
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Cooper Marody, Logan Day
CONDORS START HOMESTAND SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
