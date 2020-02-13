Collin Delia Bobblehead Night Slated for Saturday

SATURDAY, FEB. 15 VS. CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Collin Delia Bobblehead Night: The Rockford IceHogs complete their 2019-20 bobblehead series with Collin Delia Bobblehead Night on Saturday, courtesy of Pepsi, where the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Delia doing the popular "Billionaire Strut" made famous by Vince McMahon and Connor McGregor and imitated by Delia after a 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves on March 20, 2019.

Great Bobblehead Exchange: The IceHogs will also host a bobblehead exchange on the concourse of the BMO Harris Bank Center during their contest against the Cleveland Monsters as well as a bobblehead display in partnership with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Fans are encouraged to bring any bobblehead they wish to swap outside of this year's IceHogs bobblehead giveaways (Kris Versteeg, Sock Monkey, Collin Delia), and exchanging will take place in the concourse next to the Blue Flame Lounge.

Additionally, a bobblehead display featuring all the IceHogs bobbleheads as well as other figures will be shown courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. These bobbleheads are for viewing only and will not be part of the bobblehead exchange.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Visit our FEVO link HERE or call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 to purchase a Hogs & Hops package.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased, by visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815 968-5222).

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

