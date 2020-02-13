Barracuda Assign a Pair of Forwards to ECHL
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has reassigned Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (AR-tem EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) to the Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) and Forward Tristin Langan (@tlangan6) to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL @ECHL.
Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, has appeared in two games with the Barracuda, totaling two penalty minutes. In 18 games at the ECHL level, he has accumulated seven points (four goals, three assists), 13 penalty minutes and a minus-nine rating between Orlando and Norfolk.
The six-foot-three, 225-pound native of Podolsk, Russia was signed by the Barracuda to an AHL contract on October 2, 2019.
Langan, 21, skated in four AHL games with the Barracuda following his first recall on January 30, recording zero points. Prior to his recall, he had appeared in 38 games with the Solar Bears, collecting 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), 26 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating.
The six-foot, 205-pound native of Swan River, Manitoba native was originally signed by the Barracuda on July 29, 2019.
