Roadrunners Earn Earliest 30th Win In Team History With Controlling Effort In Colorado

February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





A three-goal first period paved the way to the Roadrunners 30thwin of the season Wednesday night, taking a 5-2 victory from the Colorado Eagles in a snowy Loveland.

The Roadrunners found themselves behind the eight ball to start the contest, as a defensive zone miscue resulted in the Eagles striking on the very first shot of the game just 2:39 in.

Fortunately Tucson would have a quick response to the Eagles tone-setter though, as just 24 hours after joining the 20-goal club Brayden Burke extended his league-high point streak to nine games with his 21st of the season on the first power play of the night. Beau Bennett won a faceoff back to Jordan Gross at the right point, who then cycled the puck over to Burke, who wristed a shot low past an overcommitting Hunter Miska from the left circle.

Burke's marker also gave Steve Potvin's power play a seventh straight game with a goal, extending their already team-high run.

For the visiting side it would be the first of three unanswered before the first period buzzer sounded, with the second and third coming from Michael Bunting and Kyle Capobianco.

Bunting's tally came following a setup from Barrett Hayton and Burke, then Capobianco scored from almost the exact same spot as the team's leader in points, inside the blocker-side circle to make it 3-1 just two seconds after a power play chance ended.

Like the first, Colorado would once again score on their opening shot in the second period to pull back within one.

The positive note to follow was that it would be the final one that got by Ivan Prosvetov on the night, as the rookie would finish with a 31-save effort for his 13th win of the season.

Tucson would tack on two more to their scoring before all things were said and done, one from Andy Miele on a wonderful seeing-eye feed from Capobianco late in the second period and then a bouncing shot from the point from Jordan Gross in the third to reach the 5-2 final.

Five Roadrunners (Bunting, Burke, Capobianco, Gross and Hayton) all finished with multiple points as the team reached their fastest 30th win in team history. Previously, the team's quickest run to 30 wins was March 2 of 2018.

The Roadrunners will now travel back to California Friday for a Saturday meeting against Stockton and a Monday matchup against San Jose.

THEY SAID IT

"They scored the goal early but we stuck to our game. I think we've been playing well and finally we got a good result out of that."

Roadrunners defenseman Jordan Gross expressing his team's relief following tonight's game.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

The Roadrunners brought the same effort that they did Friday in San Diego, Saturday in Ontario, last night in Loveland and tonight it paid dividends.

While they were assisted by Colorado's seven trips to the penalty box, the persistent effort throughout, combined with minimized mistakes and fewer power plays for the opposition, it was all in all a good recipe for success.

