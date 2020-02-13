Philp Finishes Comeback Bid as Heat Earn OT Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Heat erased a two-goal, third-period deficit in a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory Wednesday night to improve to 9-0-0-0 on the year against San Jose. Byron Froese scored twice in the win while Alan Quine claimed the game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining and then Luke Philp lit the lamp 1:25 into overtime to steal the win. The Heat jumped out to the early lead with Froese notching his first score of the contest just 9:09 into game action, but San Jose rattled off three unanswered over a 12-minute span from late in the first through the middle of the second. More than 21 minutes elapsed before Froese's second strike got the comeback bid started, then Quine and Philp were able to finish it off. Stockton was outshot by a 41-18 margin in the contest, but netminder Jon Gillies came up big with 38 saves in the win.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (41 shots, 38 saves)

OTL: Josef Korenar (18 shots, 14 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Luke Philp (1g), Second - Byron Froese (2g), Third - Lean Bergmann (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 18, SJ - 41

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SJ - 0-5

- Byron Froese's pair of goals extended his scoring streak to seven games (6g,6a) and gives him a team-leading 18 goals on the season.

- Austin Czarnik pushed his scoring streak to four games with an assist on Froese's second goal.

- Alan Quine extended his scoring streak to seven games (4g,7a) with the game-tying goal late in the third.

- San Jose hit the three-goal mark against Stockton for the first time this season.

- Luke Philp's game-winner was his fourth of the season, tops for the Heat.

- Stockton improves to 9-0-0-0 on the year against the Barracuda and have limited San Jose to just 2-for-45 on the power play in the season series.

UP NEXT

The Heat return home for a three-games-in-four-days sprint starting Friday at 7 p.m. against the Ontario Reign.

