Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Jason Robertson from Texas
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled left wing Jason Robertson from the Texas Stars. Additionally, the club has placed forward Alexander Radulov on Injured Reserve (upper body) retroactive to Feb. 11.
Robertson, 20, has registered 35 points (20-15=35) in 49 games with Texas in his rookie campaign. The forward currently shares 12th in the AHL and third among AHL rookies with a team-leading 20 goals so far this season. Robertson also ranks seventh among AHL first-year skaters and paces Texas with 35 points, while he is tied for second on the team with four power play goals in 2019-20.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Northville, Mich. was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Stars return to Cedar Park, Texas for a weekend series with the San Antonio Rampage at on Friday and Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights as the Stars play nine of their next 10 games at home.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars left wing Jason Robertson
(Mollie Kendall)
