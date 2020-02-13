San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Keegan Kanzig to PTO
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Keegan Kanzig to a professional tryout (PTO).
Kanzig, 24 (2/26/95), recorded 1-1=2 points and 108 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games this season with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL. The 6-6, 252-pound defenseman has appeared in nine career AHL games with the Stockton Heat, earning two assists (0-2=2) with a +1 rating and 21 PIM.
Selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (67th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, the Athabasca, Alberta native has appeared in 221 career ECHL games with the Steelheads (2018-present), Florida Everblades (2017-18) and Adirondack Thunder (2016-17), collecting 6-24=30 points with a +53 rating and 446 PIM.
