Moose Announce Two Roster Moves

February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled forward Alexis D'Aoust from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The club also announced it has reassigned forward Bobby Lynch to the Icemen.

D'Aoust, 23, has posted 24 points (13G, 11A) in 35 games for the Icemen this season. He has one assist in four games for the Moose during the 2019-20 campaign. The Trois-Rivieres, Que. native posted 12 points (7G, 5A) in 42 games with the Moose during the 2018-19 season. D'Aoust also racked up 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 games with Jacksonville last season.

Lynch, 21, has played in three games for the Moose this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product also tallied 15 points (7G, 8A) in 35 games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. Lynch racked up 53 points (21G, 32A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Moose take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Alexis D'Aoust

Right Wing

Born Apr. 3, 1996 -- Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 205 -- shoots R

Bobby Lynch

Centre

Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R

