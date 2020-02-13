Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Heat
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-25-3-2) returned to the SAP Center on Wednesday and surrendered a late lead to the Stockton Heat (26-12-3-3) (Calgary Flames) in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (8-14-4) suffered the loss for San Jose, surrendering four goals on 18 shots
Jon Gillies (12-8-3) stopped 38 of 41 shots and earned the win for Stockton, his fifth victory against San Jose this season
Lukas Radil (3) scored in the first, giving him two goals in his last three games
Jonny Brodzinski (8) snapped an 11-game goalless drought with a second period goal
Lean Bergmann (6) broke a 13-game scoreless streak with a second period tally
Bryon Froese (17, 18) potted a pair of goals and added an assist in the win and now has nine points (4+5=9) in nine games against the Barracuda this season
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
Stockton 1 0 2 4
San Jose 1 2 0 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 18 1 5 24
San Jose 41 0 4 12
