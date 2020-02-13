Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Heat

The San Jose Barracuda (14-25-3-2) returned to the SAP Center on Wednesday and surrendered a late lead to the Stockton Heat (26-12-3-3) (Calgary Flames) in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (8-14-4) suffered the loss for San Jose, surrendering four goals on 18 shots

Jon Gillies (12-8-3) stopped 38 of 41 shots and earned the win for Stockton, his fifth victory against San Jose this season

Lukas Radil (3) scored in the first, giving him two goals in his last three games

Jonny Brodzinski (8) snapped an 11-game goalless drought with a second period goal

Lean Bergmann (6) broke a 13-game scoreless streak with a second period tally

Bryon Froese (17, 18) potted a pair of goals and added an assist in the win and now has nine points (4+5=9) in nine games against the Barracuda this season

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

Stockton 1 0 2 4

San Jose 1 2 0 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 18 1 5 24

San Jose 41 0 4 12

