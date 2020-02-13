Late Push Earns Reign Win

The Ontario Reign came from behind in the third period to take a 4-2 win over Bakersfield. Ontario got multi-point games from Matt Luff and Sheldon Rempal, while Brett Sutter scored the game-winning goal.

Date: February 12, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK212BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK212Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK212PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (24-19-4-1)

BAK Record: (20-23-4-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 3 -- 4

BAK 2 0 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 28 2/4

BAK 27 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Brett Sutter (ONT)

2. Matt Luff (ONT)

3. Sheldon Rempal (ONT)

W: Matthew Villalta (7-4-1)

L: Stuart Skinner (16-14-3)

Next Game: Friday, February 14, 2020 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena

