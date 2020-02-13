Late Push Earns Reign Win
February 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign came from behind in the third period to take a 4-2 win over Bakersfield. Ontario got multi-point games from Matt Luff and Sheldon Rempal, while Brett Sutter scored the game-winning goal.
Date: February 12, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
ONT Record: (24-19-4-1)
BAK Record: (20-23-4-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 3 -- 4
BAK 2 0 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 28 2/4
BAK 27 0/2
Three Stars -
1. Brett Sutter (ONT)
2. Matt Luff (ONT)
3. Sheldon Rempal (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta (7-4-1)
L: Stuart Skinner (16-14-3)
Next Game: Friday, February 14, 2020 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena
Late Push Earns Reign Win
